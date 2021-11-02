Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

ORTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ORTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,866. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $253.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

