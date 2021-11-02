Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $686.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

