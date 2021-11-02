O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $715.00 at Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $690.00 to $715.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $644.80.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $619.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.