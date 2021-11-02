Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 413,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 32,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 192.07%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 92,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 954.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 119,296 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

