Orin Green Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.81. 32,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

