Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,561 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

