Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases 7,547 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.14. The stock had a trading volume of 107,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.38 and a 12 month high of $462.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

