Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 82.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.