Ormat Technologies (ORA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORA stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ormat Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Ormat Technologies worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

