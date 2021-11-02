Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

