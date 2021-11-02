Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OTTR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. 1,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

