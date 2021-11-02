Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 123.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

