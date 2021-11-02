Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New Investment in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of None during the second quarter worth $28,591,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in None in the second quarter valued at $20,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in None in the second quarter valued at $13,840,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in None in the second quarter valued at $8,281,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of None during the second quarter valued at about $6,163,000.

Get None alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. 6,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. None has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for None (NYSEARCA:VUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.