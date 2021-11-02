Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 74 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.56 and a 12-month high of $212.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

