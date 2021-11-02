Pacitti Group Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,892. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.22 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

