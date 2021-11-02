Pacitti Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacitti Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $314,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chevron by 69.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 183,787 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $712,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 346,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 174,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

