Pacitti Group Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 8,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.