Pacitti Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

