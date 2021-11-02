Pacitti Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.06 on Tuesday, reaching $344.23. 67,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,268,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.47. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,848,725. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

