Pacitti Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $240.88. 28,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.90 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

