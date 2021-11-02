Pacitti Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacitti Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 348,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.56. 27,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,275. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $167.16 and a one year high of $238.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.