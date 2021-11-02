PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

PAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

LON PAGE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 654.50 ($8.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,021. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 61.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 631.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 600.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

