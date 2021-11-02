Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 536.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 204,752 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. 54,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

