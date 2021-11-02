Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2,669.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,469 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

SWK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.90. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.72 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.