Paloma Partners Management Co Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.4% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,428,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 459.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vistra by 10.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,242,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 114,248 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 61.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

VST traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 19,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

