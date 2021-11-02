Paloma Partners Management Co Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,404 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 290,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,350,523. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.