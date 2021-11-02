Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.41. 429,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,937,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $200.12 and a 52-week high of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

