Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

