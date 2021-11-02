Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $359.77. 219,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,396. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $266.93 and a 1-year high of $360.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

