Palomar (PLMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,773. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 220.40 and a beta of -0.28.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $522,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palomar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 157.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Palomar worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.