Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.07. 23,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

