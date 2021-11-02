Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,001. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

