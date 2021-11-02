Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 2,354,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,544,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

