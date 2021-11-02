Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,493 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,940,000.

TLT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.56. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $162.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

