Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $28.17 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and $1.67 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00081102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00075357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.53 or 0.99856331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.07084502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.