Par Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,094,643 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. trivago makes up approximately 1.6% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of trivago worth $63,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of trivago by 128.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 16,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

