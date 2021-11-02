Par Capital Management Inc. Purchases 338,846 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,846 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises approximately 0.7% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Green Dot worth $30,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 2,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

