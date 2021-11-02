Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 46,339 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $970.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $20.18.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
