Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 46,339 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $970.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

