Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Park National in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $132.67 on Monday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $4,240,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park National by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

