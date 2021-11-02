Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY22 guidance at $16.20-17.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $16.200-$17.000 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PH stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,591. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $211.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

