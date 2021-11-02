Parsons (PSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Parsons stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Parsons worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

