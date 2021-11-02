Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.54 Million

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report $89.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $398.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYCR. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.09. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.