Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.54 Million

Analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report $89.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $398.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYCR. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.09. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.