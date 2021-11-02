PCHAIN Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00221931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00095716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

