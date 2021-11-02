PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

GreenSky stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

