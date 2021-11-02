PDT Partners LLC Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,699,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.15 and its 200-day moving average is $358.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.71 and a 52-week high of $413.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.57.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $117,939,135. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

