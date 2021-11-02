PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 246,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

