PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

