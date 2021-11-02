PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.