PDT Partners LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,248.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,751,000 after buying an additional 343,401 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.85 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.