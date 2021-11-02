PDT Partners LLC Sells 22,590 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

